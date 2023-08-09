Band Protocol Trading Up 0% This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $160.08 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00004095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 137,195,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,795,615 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

