Barclays Boosts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $590.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $520.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,878. The stock has a market cap of $494.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

