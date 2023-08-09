Barclays Increases BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 1,250

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 1,020 ($13.04) to GBX 1,250 ($15.97) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 1,150 ($14.70) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 1,050 ($13.42) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 1,120 ($14.31) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.93) to GBX 1,140 ($14.57) in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,142.00.

BAESY remained flat at $53.34 during trading on Tuesday. 530,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

