Barclays Increases Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $35.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

YELP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Yelp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Yelp

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $43.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,783.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $465,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,310 shares in the company, valued at $100,236,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,198. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.