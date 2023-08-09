Barclays Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $123.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on H. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.52. 859,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,531,000 after buying an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.