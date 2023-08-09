Barclays Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $15.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trinseo

Trinseo Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Shares of TSE stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $486.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.53. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Trinseo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.