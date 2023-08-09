Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,694,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 76,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on B. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. 116,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.03%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

