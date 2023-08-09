Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:BMD)

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BMD stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.83. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69.50 ($0.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £216.27 million, a P/E ratio of -362.50 and a beta of 0.23.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

