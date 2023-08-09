Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:BMD)

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of BMD stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.83. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69.50 ($0.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £216.27 million, a P/E ratio of -362.50 and a beta of 0.23.
About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baronsmead Second Venture Trust
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.