Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 667,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,543. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 277.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$28.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.45.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

