Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 6,843,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,361,580. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 275.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

