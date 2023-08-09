Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. 6,389,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,358,807. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 275.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,355,036 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $229,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.