Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. 6,389,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,358,807. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 275.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.
Barrick Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
