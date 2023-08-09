Barrington Research Trims Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Target Price to $48.00

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLMB traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,823. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $175.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.
Insider Transactions at Climb Global Solutions
Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.
About Climb Global Solutions
Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Climb Global Solutions
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.