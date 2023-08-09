Barrington Research Trims Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Target Price to $48.00

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLMB traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,823. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $175.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Insider Transactions at Climb Global Solutions

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

In other news, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,323 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $110,063.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,494.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,323 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $110,063.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,494.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew E. Clark sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $116,683.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,978.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,814 shares of company stock valued at $426,435. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

