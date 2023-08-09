Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. 564,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,494. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAYRY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.