Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 362.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. 3,129,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

