Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 14,709 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,333. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

