Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. The business had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $4,979,687.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

