Beldex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.96 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. Beldex has a total market cap of $206.39 million and $3.96 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,562,298 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,142,298 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

