BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

BRBR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 369,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,938. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after buying an additional 1,652,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,866,000 after purchasing an additional 94,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.15.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

