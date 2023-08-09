BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.15.

BRBR traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. 992,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,186. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,438,000 after purchasing an additional 751,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,866,000 after purchasing an additional 94,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

