Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Shares Down 2.3%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €45.90 ($50.44) and last traded at €45.90 ($50.44). Approximately 2,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.00 ($51.65).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $465.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of €48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.34.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.