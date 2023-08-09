Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Beyond Meat stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. 999,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,515. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYND. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

