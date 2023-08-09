Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Shares of BYND traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,968. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $41.99.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Beyond Meat's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

