BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,474.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,474.17 ($31.62).

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.05) to GBX 2,480 ($31.69) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.78) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.03) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.95) to GBX 2,300 ($29.39) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.39) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,353.50 ($30.08) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,364.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,465.36. The company has a market capitalization of £119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,028 ($25.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.81).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

