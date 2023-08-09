Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.72. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

