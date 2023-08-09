Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at $849,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,260. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Big Lots by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $267.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -9.92 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

