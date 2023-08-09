BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Raised to $12.00 at Truist Financial

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,380. The company has a market capitalization of $814.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,956.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,504 shares of company stock worth $462,519. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $4,285,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 833,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 337,300 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

