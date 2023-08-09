BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,504 shares of company stock worth $462,519 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

