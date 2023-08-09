BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 2,083.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Down 1.4 %

BILL stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.93. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

