Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $269.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.78.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.14. 1,445,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,201. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.92 and a 200 day moving average of $285.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 551,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,793 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

