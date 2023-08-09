Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $336.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $347.00 to $336.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.78.

Biogen Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.20. The stock had a trading volume of 195,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,277. Biogen has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

