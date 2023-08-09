BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 47.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.13. 802,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,852. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

