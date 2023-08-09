BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 47.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.13. 802,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,852. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
