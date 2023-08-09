BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Hits $29.91 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $29.91 million and $749,396.94 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001889 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002513 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001070 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,986,944 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

