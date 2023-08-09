BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Reaches $441.75 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $441.75 million and approximately $14.63 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002837 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000046 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $22,215,711.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

