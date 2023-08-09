BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. The company traded as low as $48.22 and last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 1615592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,107,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,857,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95,099 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

