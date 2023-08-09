BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$151.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.62 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.18.

BL traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. 2,048,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,498. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

