BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45 to $1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $586 million to $591 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.33 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 6,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

