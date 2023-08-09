BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $610.58

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 610.58 ($7.80) and traded as low as GBX 595 ($7.60). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 597 ($7.63), with a volume of 345,362 shares.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 610.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 655.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

