Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.11

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 410157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $264.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.46 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 46.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 104.87%.

In related news, President Carlos Whitaker purchased 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,023.60. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

