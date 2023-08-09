Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Bloomin’ Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bloomin’ Brands has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. 533,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

