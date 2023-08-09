Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $114.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $47.82. 129,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,131. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.