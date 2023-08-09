BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,117 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Illumina worth $27,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.03 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.54 and its 200-day moving average is $206.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

