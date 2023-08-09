Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 750.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,243.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,746.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,620.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,246.79. The firm has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,048.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

