Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $3,600.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,048.85.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded down $17.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,225.97. 331,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,759.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,627.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,246.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 138.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.