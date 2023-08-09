Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,450.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $29.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $168.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $195.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Booking from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,048.85.

BKNG traded down $17.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,225.97. 331,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,747. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,246.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,759.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,627.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 138.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

