Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,580.00 at Mizuho

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,048.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $17.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,225.97. The company had a trading volume of 331,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,759.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,627.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,246.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 138.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 15,671.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

