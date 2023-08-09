Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 941,280 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941,280 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Vertiv by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.8 %

VRT stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,517,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,821. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $741,321.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,140.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock worth $144,490,097. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

