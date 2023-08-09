Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 438,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,139,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.35% of Iridium Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. 583,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,480. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -330.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

