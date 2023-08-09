Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of AutoZone worth $37,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 639.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 95,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $150,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,466.56. The company had a trading volume of 85,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,787. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,458.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,503.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

