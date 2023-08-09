Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $22,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.43. The stock had a trading volume of 971,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,961. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.