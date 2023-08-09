Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $28.28 Million in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 311,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,277,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Reata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,342,000 after purchasing an additional 897,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 472,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 420,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RETA. Guggenheim cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.91.

In related news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,917 shares of company stock worth $31,041,846. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $168.70.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

